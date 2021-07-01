SC gas tax up to 26 cents per gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just as thousands of people are on the move for the holiday weekend, South Carolina’s state gas tax increased by 2 cents per gallon Thursday. The new increase makes the state’s gas tax 26 cents a gallon.

The money is part of the Department of Transportation’s plan to fix roads, bridges and improve infrastructure. This latest increase is part of a five year gas tax plan that started in 2017. Next year will be the last increase in this current plan.