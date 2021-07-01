Sheriff: Deputy kills man after surrender pleas ignored

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — A man shot and killed by a deputy at his South Carolina home told the sheriff he would not surrender peacefully after he fired several shots at a family member earlier in the day.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said he knew John “Hayden” Inabinet III for years and along with his family urged him to give up without violence both before and after an arrest warrant was issued for attempted murder for the Wednesday shooting at his St. Matthews home.

Instead, Inabinet fired a semi-automatic pistol from the front porch at deputies trying to arrest him and one fired back, killing him, Summers said in a statement.

Deputies were first called around 11 a.m. after Inabinet fired on a family member who came on his property looking to get some personal belongings, the sheriff said.

Inabinet, 51, also told his family and others he would shoot anyone else who came on his property, including law enforcement, Summers said.

Officers searching Inabinet’s home after the shooting found several other rifles and pistols around the home, including some in the crawl space, the sheriff said.

“We did our best to get Mr. Inabinet to surrender peacefully, but it is obvious based on our conversations and the findings at the scene, he had plans to commit violence,” Summers said.

The deputy who shot Inabinet has been in law enforcement 20 years and was placed on leave as the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting, said Summers, who did not release the deputy’s name.