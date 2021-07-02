Health officials urge you to take precautions for COVID-19 as you celebrate Independence Day

CNN– State health officials want to remind you to practice COVID-19 safety measures over the holiday. DHEC says coronavirus disease transmission can easily happen in group settings where people are not fully vaccinated.

The nation’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Facui says it’s okay to celebrate, while taking coronavirus precautions.

If you’re celebrating this Fourth of July and are not vaccinated, DHEC says you should wear a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers attending a crowded outdoor event one of the least safe activities if you are not vaccinated.