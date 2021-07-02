Lake Murray Country hosts annual Fireworks Display this Independence Day Weekend

Lake Murray Country will host its annual the Fourth of July Fireworks on Saturday July 3rd

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ring in the Independence Holiday with Fireworks on Lake Murray this weekend.

Lake Murray Country will host its annual the Fourth of July Fireworks Saturday July 3rd at approximately 9:15pm.

Organizers say the fireworks are best viewed by boat on Spence Island but they can also be watched on land at Dreher Island State Park.

For more information on the Independence Day events at Lake Murray, click here https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/event/4th-of-july-celebration-on-lake-murray-presented-by-lexington-medical-center/