Local Living: Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, Lexington County deputies hosting a blood drive and more!

You’re invited to join the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for a community blood drive next Wednesday, July 7. It will be at 420 Hendrix Street in Lexington, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can sign up online at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LCSheriff”.

You can ring in the Independence Day holiday with fireworks on Lake Murray. Lake Murray Country will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks display on Saturday, July 3 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks are best viewed by boat on Spence Island but they can also be watched on land at Dreher Island State Park.

For more information on the Independence Day events at Lake Murray, click here https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/event/4th-of-july-celebration-on-lake-murray-presented-by-lexington-medical-center/.

If you’re still looking for Independence Day fun for the whole family, the South Carolina State Museum will be open! In honor of the holiday, the museum is offering veterans and active duty military free general admission on Saturday and Sunday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Richland Library will not be open this holiday weekend. All locations will be closed July 4-5 in observance of Independence Day. Residents will still be able to access the library’s resources and information online by visiting their website. The library will open again on Tuesday, July 6 at 9 a.m.

A reminder on this Monday that in observance of the July 4th Holiday, the City of Columbia offices will be closed today, July 5, 2021. City officials say garbage, recycling and yard trash collection routes will remain on regular schedule. And of course, Emergency police, fire and rescue services can be reached by calling 911, say City officials.