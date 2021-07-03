Tips to help your pet deal with Fireworks from Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As you get ready to light up some fireworks this weekend, remember your pets! According to Columbia Animal Services, loud noise from fireworks can spook your four-legged friends.

They suggest keeping them inside and giving them a safe place to hide as displays are taking place. They say you can also use ambient noise, like TV or music, to distract them as much as possible.

Try to get your pet micro chipped and tagged ahead of the holiday, in case they do run off.

The shelter says they typically see an influx of animals on July 5th and they remind you to be sure to check with them if your pet goes missing.