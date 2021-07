Man shot at Columbia club early sunday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): An early morning Columbia shooting sent one man to the hospital Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the Rose Gold Club at 2219 Broad River Road around 4 a.m. in response to a shooting.

A 32-year-old man was found shot in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.