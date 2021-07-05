Busy Travel Day on South Carolina roadways

Holiday travel nearing records in SC and across the Nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday evening the roads are expected to be congested as a record number of South Carolinians will be returning home from the holiday weekend.

AAA says more than 635 thousand South Carolinians were expected to travel. Many heading home Monday night.

That’s up more than 35% from last year, which was during the height of the pandemic.

In all, more than 47 million Americans were expected to travel this 4th of July holiday.