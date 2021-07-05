Columbia Police continue to investigate fatal shooting near Caughman Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to Police, the fatal shooting happened in the Moores Creek community near Caughman Road.

Police say investigators responded to Musgroves Mill Lane around 5am Monday.

There is limited information at this time.

The Richland County Coroner’s office is also investigating.