Gas prices soar during Holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are filling up this week, prices at the pump are up.

The National average for gas has soared to an average of $3.13 a gallon.

Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying around an average of $2.81 a gallon, according to AAA.

Experts say the increase is due to the holiday weekend.

You can track SC Gas prices using the AAA link https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=SC