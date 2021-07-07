Deputies find human bones while chasing suspect

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say Greenville County deputies chasing after someone who ran away from a traffic stop found human remains in a vacant lot.

Deputies say officers using police dogs found the bones and called the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy coroners confirmed the remains were from a human and are now trying to identify the person, determine when they died and the cause of death.

The deputies arrested the suspect and investigators don’t think the traffic stop and the remains are related.