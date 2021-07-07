Former S.C. Solicitor Dan Johnson barred from practicing law

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Former South Carolina Solicitor Dan Johnson who served a year in prison for fraud, may be a free man, just not when it comes to practicing law. is now barred from practicing law.

The State Supreme Court announced that the former lawyer has been barred from practicing law Wednesday.

The former South Carolina Prosecutor elected the Chief Prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties served time in federal prison for using more than 40 thousand dollars of government money for personal expenses. Justices who oversaw the case, wrote that Dan Johnson “admits misconduct, consents to disbarment, and agrees to pay costs.”

Johnson was elected as the Chief Prosecutor in 2010, but lost the position after he pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served to a year in prison. Johnson did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment.