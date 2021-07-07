Gov. McMaster appealing preliminary injunction of Fetal Heartbeat Bill to U.S. Court of Appeals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster announced that he and other defendants appealed the federal district court’s preliminary injunction of the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection for Abortion Act to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

“While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case related to Mississippi’s law offers great hope and promise for protecting the lives of the unborn, we must defend South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act against every challenge at every level,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As I’ve said before, the right to life is the most precious of rights and the most fragile. We must never let it be taken for granted or taken away. And we must protect life at every opportunity, regardless of cost or inconvenience.”

The governor says the appeal challenges the injunction based on two primary grounds. His appeal says those in favor of legal abortion lack both the third-party constitutional standing and statutory standing to bring the challenge forward. Additionally, the appeal says the federal court disregarded the severability clause in the Act.

The full appeal can be found here.

Governor McMaster signed the Fetal heartbeat Bill back in February.