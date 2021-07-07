SC State University lifts COVID travel restrictions

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is lifting there travel restrictions both domestic and international that were put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus. This new measure will only apply to students and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

SC State plans to return to normal operations in the Fall of 2021 with precautions in place. This will include campus residency and in-person classes beginning August 18, 2021. However, anyone either visiting campus, vendors teachers, staff and students must still follow these protocols that are still in effect until further notice:

Fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks after receiving the second of a two-dose series or two weeks after receiving a vaccine that requires just a single dose.

Face coverings/outdoors: Anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19 does not need to wear a face covering outdoors. Those who are not fully vaccinated, however, are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings outdoors unless they are socially distanced, traveling alone on campus and not part of a group.

Face coverings/indoors: Face coverings will continue to be required in all indoor spaces for individuals who are not fully vaccinated unless working alone in a private office. Individuals who are fully vaccinated may participate in office meetings and small group discussions in person without the need for masks or social distancing if a virtual option also is offered for anyone who is not able to participate in person.

If a classroom and/or indoor gathering reaches 50% of the room capacity, masks are required for all attendees.

Those who wish to wear masks are free to do so, regardless of vaccination status. Members of the campus community should respect an individual’s decision to wear a mask, regardless of the reasons.

Everyone is strongly encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 weekly. Certain populations of the campus community may have to abide by the mandates of their governing bodies — athletes for example — regarding the frequency of testing.

Everyone should continue to take basic precautions such as regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.

University officials say all updates to safety measures will be based on the science around the pandemic and will change as it circumstance around the virus continues to evolve. In the meantime, the SC State administration is urging all members of the campus community to get vaccinated.