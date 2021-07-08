Elsa causes power outages, downed trees in the Lowcountry

CNN– Many folks in the Midlands woke up to lots of rain this morning. There was one report of a downed tree and a handful of power outages here in the Midlands. Throughout the state, Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages. Most of these outages were in the Lowcountry.

The storm had more of an impact in the Lowcountry. Port Royal in Beaufort County saw downed power lines and knocked down trees from the storm.

So far, no storm-related injuries have been reported in the Palmetto State.

Charleston is famous for flooding during storms, and Elsa was no exception. Charleston officials say more than a dozen roads were closed due to the flooding Thursday morning. Most of those roads were reopened by mid-morning.