Local Living: New art on display at CAE, 4th Annual Midlands Women’s Fair this Saturday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

There is new art on display at the airport. This week, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport unveiled its newest art as part of an airport exhibit series featuring local artists throughout the year. Artist Sonya Diimmler’s exhibit is now up and located in the walkway near the departure/arrival gates. The paintings will be on display through September, before the final exhibit debuts in October and will run through the end of the year.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free teen nights over the next few months.

Prime Time in the Parks runs certain Fridays from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

The 4th Annual Midlands Women’s Fair takes place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. It will feature over 80 vendors with everything from shopping to pampering. The event is free.