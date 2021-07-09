Columbia PD responding to reported shooting on Elmwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are responding to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Park Street. Police say a male was shot in the lower body at approximately 10:30 a.m., but the injury appears to be non-life threatening at this time.

Outbound lanes between Assembly Street and Park Street in front of Wardlaw Apartments have been shut down.

Information is very limited at this time. We will bring you updates as soon as they are available both on air and online.