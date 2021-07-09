DHEC responds to new guidance from the CDC for students returning to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance, which stated fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks in the classroom. The full guidelines from the CDC can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control responded to the guidelines, saying they will utilize them to create their own recommendations.

“Students deserve the opportunity to learn in a safe environment, and South Carolina’s teachers, parents, school administrators and other employees should also be able to work in Palmetto State schools without the fear of getting sick,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and will help provide that healthy environment in our schools.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit DHEC’s website.