Hundreds of cyclists start their journey in the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual “A Ride to Remember”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds of cyclists are joining the Alzheimer’s Association in its 13th annual “A Ride to Remember” fundraiser this weekend. 250 cyclists started the 252 mile journey from Heritage Park in Simpsonville Friday morning to Patriot’s Point at Mount Pleasant on Sunday, with stops in Newberry and Orangeburg in between.

There will also be more than 150 virtual riders that will ride their 252 miles throughout this month.

Officials say the event has already raised over $551,000 for the association. You can visit aridetoremember.org to donate.