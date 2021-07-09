Saluda County Sheriff’s Office: Man facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Deputies say they arrested Jerry Wayne Townsend with help from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Attorney General’s Office.
According to investigators, Townsend downloaded unlawful images and videos showing children engaged in sexual activity.