SC governor rebuffs door-to-door vaccine help proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he doesn’t want the federal government sending people door-to-door to convince residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. McMaster asked the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday to ban state and local health care groups from using door-to-door tactics suggested by President Joe Biden earlier this week. The Republican governor’s opposition to the vaccine canvassing follows pushback in Arizona and Missouri. The White House’s coronavirus response coordinator has previously said the best people to talk about vaccinations are local doctors and faith and community leaders, who may go door to door. About 43% of South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated so far.