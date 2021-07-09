Senator Lindsey Graham reacts to President Biden’s decision to remove troops from Afghanistan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham released a statement on the President’s decision to remove troops from Afghanistan. The full statement is below.

“When it comes to understanding the war on terror and the dynamics we face as a nation, President Biden has consistently been wrong. I fear that his Afghanistan decision will prove to be his biggest mistake yet.

“President Biden may have set a deadline to end the war with al-Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan. Unfortunately for us, al-Qaeda and ISIS don’t have deadlines when it comes to attacking American interests.

“It is important to remember that President Biden’s Afghanistan decision to withdraw all forces was made against sound military advice – just like he and President Obama did in Iraq. It is clear to me that President Biden has learned nothing from their Iraq withdrawal debacle. That decision led to the rise of ISIS.

“President Biden does not understand conditions are developing in Afghanistan for a reemergence of al-Qaeda and ISIS which will directly threaten the American homeland and our allies.

“Get ready for major upheaval as this decision by President Biden is a disaster in the making.”