H.S. student creates device to prevent children from being left in hot cars

The device will send an alert to the driver if the child is forgotten in the car, having a reaction to the heat

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- DHEC is reminding anyone who takes care of young children or animals to look before you lock.

Officials say parked cars can quickly become dangerous during south carolina’s hot summer months.

Since 1998, DHEC says, there have been 20 deaths in hot cars in South Carolina, most recently last week in Spartanburg.

officials recommend putting something in your back seat to ensure you don’t forget your child.

Also, make sure car doors are locked at all times to prevent kids from getting inside and not being able to get out.

for more tips go to a-b-c columbia dot com.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control isn’t the only one with hit car safety on their minds.

One high school student created a devuce to help drivers who have children in their backseat, keep that precious cargo on the forefront of their minds. Alan Shope reports.