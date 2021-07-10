Man dead after dirt bike collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO): A man is dead after his dirt bike was struck Friday night in Richland County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say it happened around 7:30 p.m, when a 2012 Chevy Truck collided with the Kawasaki dirt bike on HardScrabble Road, near Carrie Anderson Road.

The driver of the truck was attempting to turn left onto Carrie Anderson when the collision happened.

The driver of the bike was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

SCHP is currently investigating the incident.