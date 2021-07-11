Richland County Coroner’s Office holds Public burial

Ten residents given proper burial with the help of the Richland County Coroner's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Ten residents in Richland County were laid to rest Sunday.

They were given a goodbye and burial with the help of the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The public memorial service is for those whose families could not afford burial or for those who did not have any next of kin.

The service was held at the Richland County Cemetery off Clemson Road.

The Coroner’s office says it is their goal to care for all citizens with a proper burial.

The Coroner will try to hold another burial service in the coming months.