Local Living: Registration for City of Columbia sports Leagues and Free Kids Admission at State Museum!

The State Museum is offering free admission for kids 12 and under, for a limited time only. July 17-25, kids 12 and under can get in for free to enjoy a week of “Cosmically Cool” space activities. You can check out shows, tours and special kid activities. For information on the Kids Week click here http://scmuseum.org/free-kids-week/

There is new art on display at the airport. The Columbia Metropolitan Airport unveiled its newest art as part of an airport exhibit series featuring local artists throughout the year. Artist Sonya Diimmler’s exhibit is now up and located in the walkway near the departure/arrival gates. The paintings will be on display through September, before the final exhibit debuts in October and will run through the end of the year.

If you’re ready to play ball, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult kickball and adult softball leagues! You must be 18 years or older for both teams, and the team registration fee is $300. For adult kickball, they will have a co-ed and a women’s league. For adult softball, they are offering a co-ed and a men’s league. Registration ends next Friday, July 23.

For the kids, the City of Columbia’s Youth Lacrosse League has kicked off registration. All children ages 7-15 can register online, or at the city’s Parks and Recreation Office on Parkside Drive. The registration fee is $25 per person, and the season begins in September. The deadline to sign up is August 13.

