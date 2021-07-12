Sumter man indicted for attempted sexual assault of a resident at a nursing home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Sumter man was indicted by a grand jury for an attempted sexual assault of a resident at a nursing home. Officials say the man charged was an employee of the nursing home at the time of the incident.

Authorities say 37-year-old Towodi Shequoyah, aka Abdullah Muhammad, was indicted for an attempt to commit abuse of a vulnerable adult and an attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct third degree. Muhammad’s attempt to commit abuse of a vulnerable adult charge is punishable by up to five years in prison if found guilty, and the attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years if found guilty.

According to officials, an investigation from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Shequoyah exposed his genitals to the victim and attempted to sexually assault her in February.