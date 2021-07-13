Orangeburg school district offers rising juniors paid apprenticeship

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County School district wants to put students on its payroll working for the district after school.

Five students who are about to be Juniors have the chance to apply for the positions and if chosen, they will be hired for an apprenticeship program to develop “college and career readiness.”Each of the students will work over the last two years of High School in a variety of fields including accounting – automotive – building maintenance – communication and in I.T.

The program is part time after school with a chance to work full time during breaks. School officials say the program is two fold. It gives students a chance to get “college career ready’, while they also get the opportunity to get hands on experience by learning a trade.

In order to apply you must meet certain requirements, must be at least 16 years old and must complete and submit your application no later than July 16,2021. For more details or to apply click on the link provided here:HERE