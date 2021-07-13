South Carolina boy with heart defect would love cards in the hospital to cheer him up

A four-year-old from Hartsville has spent a lot of time in hospitals due to a congenital birth defect and would love nothing more than to read some mail while he recovers from another surgery at MUSC.

Simms Daniels was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome where the left side of the heart does not form correctly.

After going through many surgeries in his young life, he recently suffered a setback that brought him back to MUSC for three to four weeks.

If you would like to send a card or letter and put a smile on his face you send them to the following address:

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

10 McClennan Banks Drive

3rd Floor- Room 3038

Attention: Wesley Simmons Daniels

Charleston, SC 29425