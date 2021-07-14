DHEC reports 58% increase in state COVID-19 cases since Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Over a week after the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they have seen a 58% increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. As of tonight, 205 South Carolinians are hospitalized with coronavirus.

Health officials say the unvaccinated population are the ones fueling the pandemic, and it is their responsibility to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

DHEC says they have confirmed a total of 12 COVID-19 Delta variant cases so far, but believe there are more variant cases they have not been able to test yet.