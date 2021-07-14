FBI needs help identifying man who may have information about a child victim of sexual exploitation

1/2 Johndoe44a John Doe 44 Courtesy: FBI Columbia

2/2 John Doe 44 Pic 2 John Doe 44 Courtesy: FBI Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they think may have information about the identity of a child victim of sexual exploitation.

In February 2021, officials say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found video showing the unknown man, who the FBI calls John Doe 44, with a child. According to investigators, the video was recorded before November 2018.

According to authorities, John Doe 44 is a white man with light brown hair, and he was wearing a navy blue t-shirt. Investigators note that John Doe 44’s appearance may have changed since the video is multiple years old. Officials say the man was heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information about who John Doe 44 is should submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).