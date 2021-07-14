Interim Healthcare of the Upstate expanding to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In announcement Wednesday, officials with Interim Healthcare of the Upstate announced that the group will expand into the Midlands, and they are looking to hire home health professionals. Interim Healthcare provides home health, hospice and personal care services.

Officials say the group, which currently serves 10 counties in the Upstate, will expand into Richland, Lexington and Newberry counties.

“Bringing our unique model of care into the Midlands has long been a goal and we are excited to see it come to fruition,” said Charles McDonough, CEO of Interim HealthCare in the Upstate. “Many of our teammates in the Upstate have a long history with our company and truly share in our mission of honoring God through the enrichment of human life. We are now looking to build a diverse team of professionals in the Midlands that can help us replicate our strong company culture while also providing the quality level of service our patients appreciate during a challenging time in their lives.”

Interim Healthcare officials say they are looking to hire home health professionals to serve residents in the Midlands.

Interim Healthcare of the Upstate says the following jobs are among those available in the Midlands.

Registered Nurse

Hospice Registered Nurse

Clinical Manager – Registered Nurse

Speech Language Pathologist

Occupational Therapist

Physical Therapist

Home Healthcare Sales Representative

If you are interested in working with Interim Healthcare, call 864-627-1200 or visit the group’s careers page.