Local Living: Journey tribute band coming to Icehouse Amphitheater, EdVenture’s “Countdown to Kindergarten” next month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Journey fans, book your calendars! Resurrection, the Journey tribute band, is coming to the Icehouse Amphitheater. The concert is Friday, October 15 from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $24, but Resurrection has routinely sold out in past years, so you are encouraged to get tickets early.

For some Midlands parents, this school year will bring the first time your child heads to class. EdVenture Children’s Museum is hosting “Countdown to Kindergarten” to help your little student get ready for school. It will take place August 6 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but you do need to make advanced reservations online.

The dog (and cat) days of summer are upon us, and the City of Columbia Animal Services has a special offer! Starting Monday, July 19 through the end of the month, all pet adoptions are just $10. If you’re interested, you can visit the Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane, and find your new best friend this summer.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a furry friend yet, Columbia Animal Services is asking you to consider becoming a foster pet parent this summer. They say getting started is easy. Columbia animal services provides the supplies and basic medical care, but they want to remind everyone that being a foster pet parent is a commitment that requires extra time only if you have it. If you’re interested in becoming a foster pet parent, you must be 18-years-old and can call 803-776-PETS (7387).