Prisma Health offering vaccines to Richland Two students and parents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Richland Two students and their parents next Saturday. The first dose will be given July 24 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The second dose will be given at the same location and the same time, on August 14.

Prisma nurses will administer the Pfizer vaccine in a drive-thru at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation.

Students will receive free school supplies when they come back for their second dose in August. Interested families can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/richland2vaccineclinic.