Saluda County Sheriff’s Office: Two charged with burglary after being found outside home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Saluda County say two people are charged with burglary, after they were found outside a home in Ridge Spring. Investigators say Ashtin Dale Ritchie and Sara Morgan Hunter are charged with burglary in the first degree.

On Monday night, deputies say they responded to an alarm call at the home. When they got there, they say the home had been broken into and the two suspects were still on the property.