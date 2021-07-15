Local Living: Riverbanks Zoo upgrading Aquarium-Reptile Complex, EdVenture honoring late Aiken dentist and more!

Some big changes are coming to the Riverbanks Zoo! The zoo’s Aquarium-Reptile Complex will get a major upgrade. The zoo will transform the current complex into the The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center. It is expected to open in the summer of 2022. The new complex will include coral colonies and a special section with plant and animal species. The current center will close in august for the start of construction.

Eudora Farms is celebrating Christmas in July with a “Holiday in the Wild” theme night July 30. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., you can hop in your car and drive through a wildlife safari. Then at 8 p.m., they’re offering a free movie night with vendors, food trucks and Christmas crafts! Tickets for the Twilight Ride are $30 per car, and you can buy yours online their website.

Are you ready for some football? The Richland Library is teaming up with the Gamecocks for the 25th annual Pigskin Poets. This year, the event is online next Wednesday, July 21 from 10:30-11 a.m. You can grab your Gamecock gear and watch the student athletes from the University of South Carolina’s football team read stories. Jason Brown, Jake Helfrich, Colin Henrich and Debo Williams will participate in the event. The Richland Library is streaming the free event online on their Facebook page.

Friday, you’re invited to the EdVenture Children’s Museum to teach your kids all about the importance of taking care of those pearly whites. EdVenture says they are honoring Aiken pediatric dentist, Dr. Rocky Napier, with Dr. Rocky Day. The event will feature games, videos and educational material. For more information, visit EdVenture’s website.