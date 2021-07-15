Nephron Pharmaceuticals opening plant in West Columbia, expected to create 250 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 250 jobs are coming to Lexington County with the expansion of a global pharmaceutical company. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Governor Henry McMaster announced a $100 million investment into the opening of Nephron Nitrile. This new plant, located in West Columbia, will produce medical-grade nitrile gloves in West Columbia.

The governor says this is a big step for South Carolina in the medical supplies industry.

“It is critical that South Carolina lead the charge in bringing the production of life-saving medications and supplies back home to the United States. After last year’s supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I announced a new initiative aimed at expanding recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers in the Palmetto State. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s continued investment in South Carolina and our people will go a long way toward creating much-needed independence in this industry. This great company continues to show that we have the talent and the ability to do anything we put our minds to, right here in South Carolina.” said Governor McMaster.

Those interested in working for Nephron should visit www.nephronpharm.com/careers.