RCSD looking for man wanted in connection with a car theft at a dealership on Hannah Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the man pictured above is wanted for the vehicle theft that occurred at Jim Hudson Audi Columbia on Hannah Drive on July 1. Authorities say he is wanted for grand larceny.

Authorities say he may be driving a white Chevy Camaro. If you have any information about this incident or who this man is, submit a tip to crimesc.com.