SC given over $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a release sent out Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that South Carolina has been awarded $825,375 in funds from the American Rescue Plan. The department says the money will go towards mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Officials say the funds will go to one HRSA Health Center Program look-alike (LAL), which provide essential health care services to underserved communities. Additionally, authorities say the funding will go to health care services and infrastructure in the state.

“The Biden Administration remains committed to ensuring our country’s most vulnerable communities get the resources they need and can access the quality health care they deserve,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Health Center Program look-alikes are key players in the Administration’s efforts to address health inequities and support those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Officials hope that this funding will aid with vaccination efforts and strengthen health care services. Officials say HRSA Health Center Program LALs served more than half a million patients in 2019, and more than 89% of LAL patients live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (a family of four making $26,500 or less per year).

“HRSA remains committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “These awards provide much-needed support to address ever-evolving COVID-19 circumstances and community needs. They build on existing efforts – across the federal government and the nation – to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment.”

More information about Health Center Program look-alikes can be found at bphc.hrsa.gov/programopportunities/lookalike/index.html.