Richland County holds memorial to remember lives lost to coronavirus

Richland County leaders and residents gathered Thursday evening for the memorial service

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Dozens of Richland County leaders and residents came together Thursday night to take a moment and remember those who’ve lost their lives to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Multiple people got yp to speak about the virus that has not only impacted their individual lives, but also the hundreds of lives lost in Richland County alone and hundreds of thousands throughout the United States.

Council members laid out a white wreath to honor those lost during the Thursday night ceremony. As the fight to battle the virus and new, more contagious variants continue to change the lives of so many more than a year later, some in attendance say now is the perfect time to make sure citizens, families, and county leaders take a moment to remember to never forget the pain, sorrow, and agony felt by so many over the past year.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Richland County has reported some of highest number of deaths due to COVID. The health agency says as of July 2021, 581 people have died as a result of the virus in Richland County since March of 2020.