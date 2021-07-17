Prisma Health to host vaccine clinic for students, parents in Richland District Two

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all Richland Two students and their parents Saturday, July 24.

The first dose will be given July 24 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The second dose will be given at the same location and the same time, on August 14.

Prisma nurses will administer the Pfizer vaccine in a drive-thru at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation.

Students will receive free school supplies when they come back for their second dose in August. Interested families can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/richland2vaccineclinic.