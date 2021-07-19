Former Gamecock Melvin Ingram signs with Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — After nine seasons with the Chargers, former Gamecock star Melvin Ingram is heading to a new home in the NFL.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported today that Ingram has agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 season.

Source: The #Steelers are signing FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract to beef up the edge. The former #Chargers star lands in PIT before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

Ingram entered the league in 2013 after the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers took him in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He’s played in 113 games (96 starts) over the last nine seasons, with 49 sacks to go with 70 tackles for loss.

The Steelers fill a need on defense after parting ways with Bud Dupree this offseason.