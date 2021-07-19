Jury Selection set to begin in trial of murdered USC Student Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The trial is set to begin Monday for the man suspected of murdering a USC student who got into the wrong car, thinking it was her Uber ride.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday July 19.

Nathaniel Rowland is charged in connection with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson.

Police say she got into his car thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points on March 29, 2019.

Her body was later found in a wooded area outside the community of New Zion in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times, and her blood and DNA were found in Rowland’s car.

