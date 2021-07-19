Lexington daycare employee accused of assaulting children in her care

Authorities say Breanna Audette faces 14 counts of unlawfull conduct towards a child

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Investigators with the Lexington police Department say an employee at a daycare center is accused of physically assaulting children in her care.

Police say Breanna Audette is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. according to investigators, Audette was an employee at Harvest Daycare on Whiteford Way.

Police say she was seen on video assaulting several children by grabbing them aggressively by the arm, neck, and face and in one incident, pushing a child to the ground.