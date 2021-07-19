SOURCE: Gamecocks set to hire new pitching coach

South Carolina Head Coach Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks are set to hire a new pitching coach.

According to a source Monday night, USC will hire Indiana pitching coach Justin Parker to the same role.

Parker compiled a Hoosiers pitching staff that ranked No. 3 in the country last season in ERA.

The new South Carolina assistant spent three seasons with the Hoosiers, helping them win the Big 10 regular season title in 2019. That season, Indiana earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, finishing the season with an overall record of 37-23 and a Big Ten mark of 17-7. A school-record 10 Hoosiers were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft, led by outfield Matt Gorski, who was selected in the second round (57th overall). Gorski was the highest-drafted Hoosier since Kyle Schwarber in 2014 (1st round, fourth overall).

Parker replaces outgoing pitching coach Skylar Meade, who left the Gamecocks this offseason to become the head coach at Troy.