Travis Etienne signs rookie contract with Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With training camp less than two weeks away, former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is now officially a Jacksonville Jaguar.
The 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft inked his rookie deal with Jacksonville for four years with a fifth-year option.
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Etienne’s deal is worth a total of approximately $12.89 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus.
Etienne is expected to be a feature back in the Jaguars offense, and has also received substantial work this summer at the wide receiver position.