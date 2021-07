Ford recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs over steering issues

CNN– Ford announced that it is recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs.

The move comes after reports of six injuries related to steering issues in the U.S. The recall applies to the 2013-2017 model of the Explorer. Ford indicated that wintry weather could be a particular concern for the impacted Explorers, especially in areas where there is a combination of cold weather, high humidity and significant road salt use.