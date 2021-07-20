LCSD looking for person who went in an elementary school without permission multiple times

1/4 LCSD Saxe Gotha Elementary 1 Individual seen in Saxe Gotha Elementary Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/4 LCSD Saxe Gotha Elementary 2 Individual seen in Saxe Gotha Elementary Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

3/4 LCSD Saxe Gotha Elementary 3 Individual seen in Saxe Gotha Elementary Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

4/4 LCSD Saxe Gotha Elementary 4 Individual seen in Saxe Gotha Elementary Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an individual they say went inside Saxe Gotha Elementary School without permission multiple times. Deputies say surveillance images shows a man wandering the halls of the school.

Investigators say they would like to talk to the pictured individual about some missing archery and music equipment.

If you know who this person is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.