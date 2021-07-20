Local Living: Fun for the whole family coming to Colonial Life Arena this summer!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

We’ve got a lot going on at the Colonial Life Arena this summer, so grab your calendar and let’s take a look at local living.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their talents to the Midlands in a show called the “Spread Game Tour” on August 5. The show is described as part streetball from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment. The new tour is promised to show off the best of the Globetrotters’ talent and game. Tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com this Friday at 10 a.m.

The top bull riders in the country are bucking into the Midlands this summer! The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour will be at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, August 7. This will be the second appearance of the PBR Tour in Columbia. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, on ticketmaster.com, starting at $15.

Listen up, parents! The entire pack of PAW Patrol is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production! The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be at the Colonial Life Arena for two days in October. Tickets are going on sale at ticketmaster.com June 22, starting at $18.

WWE’s Summer Slam Tour is coming to Colonial Life Arena. WWE Live Supershow will hit Columbia on August 15. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can only be purchased on-line.