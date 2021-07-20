NIH director says there is no need for booster shots yet

CNN– The National Institutes of Health director says Pfizer may be getting ahead of itself in applying for emergency use authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, Pfizer that it would be seeking authorization to provide a third dose of its shot as a booster, citing data from Israel on the continued spread of the virus.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins says it’s not time yet for a booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration has recently granted a priority review to fully approve Pfizer’s regular COVID-19 vaccine doses. The decision is expected next year in January.